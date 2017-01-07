COMMUNITY

Lots of laughs at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
Side-splitting comedy is back for the 16th year at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. (WLS)

Side-splitting comedy is back for the 16th year at the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. It's the largest festival of its kind in the world. From January 5-15, 2017 audiences can experience festival veterans and new ensembles that include local favorites and award-winning national groups.

The Sketch Comedy Festival features 160 groups performing 180 shows at Stage 773. Headliners include "The Cool Table" with Kyle Moore and "Heavy Weight" with actor T.J. Miller. Tickets for each show are $15 each, or you can purchase an all-festival pass for $250. SketchFest producers Mollie Rehner and Katie Nixon sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to preview all of the exciting new performers featured during the festival.

16th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival (SKETCHFEST)
Date: January 5-15, 2017
Performances take place at the top of each hour from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Thursday shows; 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Friday shows; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Saturday shows; and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th.
Address: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Admission/Ticket Prices: Tickets for the 16th Annual Chicago Sketch Festival are $15 each. Patrons can purchase an all-festival pass for $250, gaining admission to any SketchFests 180+ shows! Thursday, Friday, and half-day Sunday day passes are available for $35, $50, and $45 respectively. New this year, are "One Weekend Passes" for $125
Deadline to register: No deadline. First-come, first-served basis.

Some performances do sell out. Tickets are available online at stage773.com/ChicagoSketchfest or by phone, 773-327-5252.

