Magician Dennis Watkins kicks off seventh season at Palmer House Hilton

Magician Dennis Watkins performs weekly at the Palmer Houst Hilton in Chicago. (WLS)

Third-generation magician Dennis Watkins has magic in his blood. He was hooked after his granddad taught him at an early age and his uncle also was a magician.

Watkins studied theater in college and started the House Theatre in 2001. He was also the driving force behind the play "Death & Harry Houdini."

In 2010, he performed his magic show to a benefit at the Palmer House Hotel in the heart of Downtown Chicago. The hotel loved it so much, they gave it a limited run, and after continually selling out, Watkins is still performing The Magic Parlour!

This is the seventh year of the show, which features five performances every Friday and Saturday for an intimate crowd of only 80 people per performance.

For more information, visit:
http://www.themagicparlourchicago.com/
