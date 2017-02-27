Mahershala Ali graciously addresses Oscars 'Moonlight' mix-up

In the wake of one of the biggest mix-ups in Oscar history Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali graciously addressed the issue in the press room Sunday night following the awards.Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took the stage to announce the biggest award of the night, but when Beatty opened the envelope confusion took over his face."You know, "La La Land" has done so well and has resonated with so many people especially in this time when people need a sense of buoyancy in their life and need some hope and light," Ali said, praising the film that was mistakenly read out as Best Picture by Faye Dunaway. "So that film has really impacted people sort of in a very different way than "Moonlight" so when their name was read I wasn't really surprised."He went on to talk about his joy for the cast and crew of "La La Land" and their accomplishments.Oakland born actor then described the shock, "When I did see security people coming out on stage and their moment was being disrupted in some way I got really worried."The Northern California native shared his apprehensions about accepting the award after the mistake, "I didn't want to go up there and take something from somebody," he said. "It's very hard to feel joy in a moment like that you know, but because somebody else -- it's in front of them, but I feel very fortunate for all of us to have walked away with the Best Picture award. It's pretty remarkable.""La La Land" went home with five awards including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Direction for Damien Chazelle.