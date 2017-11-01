Mark Ruffalo, star of Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'

The much-anticipated next movie for Marvel Entertainment is almost here! "Thor: Ragnarok" opens in theaters on Friday.The official synopsis reads:"Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok-the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization-at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger-the Incredible Hulk!"WCL's Mark DeCarlo sat down with the big green guy himself - the Hulk - Mark Ruffalo, who talked about everything from the motion capture process to his favorite improv lines in the movie.As an added bonus, DeCarlo talked with the director, Taika Waititi.For more information and tickets for "Thor: Ragnarok," visit: https://marvel.com/thor