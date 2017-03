'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont

Some of your favorite celebrities from movies and television are coming to Rosemont for the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest and Walker Stalker Convention . The joint events are being held on March 25-26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets start at $45. Fans can meet some of the celebrities, attend panel discussions, and even buy unique pop culture items.Among the more than 30 celebrities attending is "Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Ming-Na Wen. You know her as Agent Melinda May on the hit ABC show, which returns to ABC 7 Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. Ming-Na Wen joined ABC 7 live from the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest to talk about the upcoming season and what it's like visiting Chicago.Fan Fest ChicagoMarch 25-269-6 on Saturday, 9-5 on SundayDonald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018Prices range from $45 to $1,400.00 for the Platinum VIP experienceVIPs at 9 a.m., General Admission at 10:30 p.m.