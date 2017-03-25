'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --Some of your favorite celebrities from movies and television are coming to Rosemont for the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest and Walker Stalker Convention. The joint events are being held on March 25-26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Tickets start at $45. Fans can meet some of the celebrities, attend panel discussions, and even buy unique pop culture items.
Among the more than 30 celebrities attending is "Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star Ming-Na Wen. You know her as Agent Melinda May on the hit ABC show, which returns to ABC 7 Tuesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. Ming-Na Wen joined ABC 7 live from the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest to talk about the upcoming season and what it's like visiting Chicago.
Event: Fan Fest Chicago
Date: March 25-26
Hours: 9-6 on Saturday, 9-5 on Sunday
Address: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018
Admission: Prices range from $45 to $1,400.00 for the Platinum VIP experience
VIPs at 9 a.m., General Admission at 10:30 p.m.
LINKS http://walkerstalkercon.com/chicago, http://heroesfanfest.com/chicago/