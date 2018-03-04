  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer starring Emily Blunt debuts during Oscars


On December 25, "Mary Poppins Returns" will grace all of our lives. It's going to be hard to wait that long! But on Oscars Sunday, just after stars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the red carpet, Disney dropped the first trailer for the new "Mary Poppins Returns" movie.


"Mary Poppins Returns" tells the story of a reunion between a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, and Mary Poppins.

Emily Blunt of ''Mary Poppins Returns'' arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.


Here are some more Disney releases you can expect in the year ahead:

A WRINKLE IN TIME

This hits theatres March 9, and we are so ready to see the incredible cast in action, under the direction of the incomparable Ava DuVernay. Here's the trailer, if you just can't wait 'til then! For tickets, keep checking here.

STAR WARS DAY AT SEA

This galactic adventure returns to Disney Cruise Lines January to April. Read all about the incredible time we had at this year's Star Wars Day at Sea here.

AMERICAN IDOL

The television classic comes to ABC on March 11, and we can't wait to see what this judging team brings to the table. We're ready to meet the next generation of stars!

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

If the trailer made us lose all our remaining chill, just wait until May 4 when this film comes out.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

On May 25, Han Solo is back!

PIXAR FEST

Celebrate everything you love about Pixar at Disneyland Resort in spring of 2018.

PIXAR PIER

Debuting at Disney California Adventure summer 2018, Pixar Pier is going to be an incredible place. We can't wait to ride the Incredicoaster!

TOY STORY LAND
Get a sneak peek at the land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort this summer.

THE INCREDIBLES 2

Have you seen the trailer for the film, out June 15, yet? If not, you must go watch it now!

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS

This movie looks so whimsical and magical, and we cannot wait to see it in theatres November 2!

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2

Oh My Disney gets mentioned in this movie, and we are oh-so ready for it! November 21 is the day our dreams of being in a Disney movie finally come true.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Oh My Disney, Walt Disney Pictures, Lucasfilm, Marvel, ABC, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneyoh my disneymoviesmovie newsABC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
Frances McDormand honors all female nominees at Oscars
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Jordan Peele becomes first black original screenplay Oscar winner
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple charged after falsely claiming vehicle was carjacked with child inside
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
3 children shot in South Austin neighborhood
Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes
Lacoste logo to be replaced by endangered species
Sunday alcohol sales begin in Indiana
Passenger killed after car crashes into CTA bus in Englewood
Battered Northeast tries to dig out as threat of second nor'easter looms
Show More
2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside shoe store
Police investigate why student from Plainfield gunned down his parents
Police: Man tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Marquette Park
Jefferson Park carjacking leads to police chase, crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos