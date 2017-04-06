ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Millennium Park named most-visited attraction in Midwest, among top 10 in US

Silhouettes are reflected in Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park on Friday, Dec. 19, 2014. (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Millennium Park has been named one of the top 10 most-visited sites and number one in the Midwest, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said Thursday.

"Millennium Park has become part of the cultural fabric of Chicago, bringing children and families together from all parts of the city to experience world class culture for free," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "With 12.9 million visitors to the Park in just the second half of 2016, I am proud to see it become the #1 attraction in the Midwest."

Attendance was from June 15 through December 31 was measured as an estimated 12, 859,360 unique visitors as measured by a third party vendor using passive electronic sensors.

"Millennium Park is Chicago's town square-a lively, spectacular gathering spot located in the heart of the city and a destination for Chicagoans and visitors alike," said Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "We invite the citizens of the world to come experience this state-of-the-art collection of art, architecture, gardens and design that provides the backdrop for hundreds of free cultural events this summer."

Millennium Park, completed in 2004, features the Cloud Gate, also known as "The Bean" and is also known for its variety of free cultural events. New this year in the park is the Chicago Blues Festival happening in June.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmillennium parktourismChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago's World Champions Ring Ceremony
Sneak peek under the tent at 'Cavalia Odysseo'
Sweepstakes, Rules, Promotions
Barry Manilow hid being gay for decades, married manager
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
Chicago Weather: High Wind, Lakeshore Flood warnings in effect
VIDEO: Woman fights 'spicy' 67-year-old in parking lot
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Driver shot on Kennedy Expressway
Billionaire J.B. Pritzker to announce Illinois governor bid
NEIU to cancel classes for 3 days due to state budget impasse
Show More
10 suspected Russian gangsters charged in diamond fraud scheme
Man charged with murder in young mother's shooting
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Vacant building catches fire in Parkway Gardens
Vote for your favorite Chicago park to receive $20,000 grant
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos