Millennium Park named most-visited attraction in Midwest, among top 10 in US

Millennium Park has been named one of the top 10 most-visited sites and number one in the Midwest, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said Thursday."Millennium Park has become part of the cultural fabric of Chicago, bringing children and families together from all parts of the city to experience world class culture for free," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "With 12.9 million visitors to the Park in just the second half of 2016, I am proud to see it become the #1 attraction in the Midwest."Attendance was from June 15 through December 31 was measured as an estimated 12, 859,360 unique visitors as measured by a third party vendor using passive electronic sensors."Millennium Park is Chicago's town square-a lively, spectacular gathering spot located in the heart of the city and a destination for Chicagoans and visitors alike," said Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "We invite the citizens of the world to come experience this state-of-the-art collection of art, architecture, gardens and design that provides the backdrop for hundreds of free cultural events this summer."Millennium Park, completed in 2004, features the Cloud Gate, also known as "The Bean" and is also known for its variety of free cultural events. New this year in the park is the Chicago Blues Festival happening in June.