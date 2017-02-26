OSCARS

Auli'i Cravalho from 'Moana' keeps composure after being hit by blue flag during Oscars performance

Auli'i Cravalho kept her composure during her performance of "How Far I'll Go" at the Oscars. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Auli'i Cravalho wowed critics and audiences with her performance in Disney's Moana. But when she was singing "How Far I'll Go" from the film's soundtrack at the Oscars, the actress accidentally was hit by a blue flag during the song.

Celebrities and social media users offered their opinion on the talented actress' unfortunate flag encounter and how she kept on singing.


"How Far I'll Go" is also nominated for Best Song.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
