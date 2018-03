Andrew W.K., who has been a hard-rocking musician for more than 20 years, is also a role model for fun. His fans know him as the undisputed "King of Partying."Andrew W.K. joined Windy City Live to talk about why he loves Chicago, his recent award from the American Association of Suicidology and what his fans can expect from his first new album in more than a decade, "You're Not Alone."Connect with Andrew:Website: http://AndrewWK.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andrewwk Twitter: https://twitter.com/AndrewWK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andrewwk/ New single from Andrew W.K. "Ever Again"