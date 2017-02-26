OSCARS

Newsviews: Suburban student's connection to 'Hidden Figures'

A suburban high school student has a personal connection to the Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures." (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suburban high school student has a personal connection to the Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures."

It tells the story of three African-American women who were part of NASA's team of human 'computers.'

They did complex calculations -- by hand -- that helped men such as John Glenn, Neil Armstrong and Alan Shepard -- to safely travel into space and back.

One of those women -- Katherine Johnson -- is the great aunt of Michael Jones a student at Southland College Prep in Richton Park.

Michael joins us this week along with Dr. Blondean Davis, the head of Southland College Prep. The school has integrated Mrs. Johnson's story into lessons this month.

Part 1:
Part 2:
