EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2456318" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chip and Joanna Gaines announce season 5 will be the last season for Fixer Upper.

Say it ain't so. The popular HGTV show "Fixer Upper" will be ending after season 5.The beloved couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced the news on its Magnolia Market website."It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," according to the blog.America fell in love with Chip and Jo and their four children after "Fixer Upper" started in 2013.Many people attributed the couple to putting Waco, Texas, on the map."Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren't done with Waco. We aren't done renovating homes. We aren't done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren't done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started," the couple said.Chip and Jo also addressed rumors."Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger. This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you'll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," they said.Season 5 begins in November."Fixer Upper" has become one of HGTV's highest-rated shows in the network's history.