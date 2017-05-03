ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Politicians, celebs send love to Jimmy Kimmel after newborn son's health scare

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel opened up in a tearful monologue as he recounted the first days of his son's life after little Billy was born with a heart condition.

During his monologue, Kimmel thanked all the doctors and nurses and encouraged donations to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Both former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tweeted their support for Kimmel's plea for Americans to come together in support of more affordable health care for infants.


Celebrities also took to social media to share their support of Kimmel and the hospital. Kimmel thanked everyone with a sweet photo.

