ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal Baby Watch: Odds are in for royal baby name

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate are officially on baby watch. (KTRK)

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate are officially on baby watch.

With Kate in labor, there's plenty of speculation about the baby's gender and name. Now, bookies are taking bets on the top royal names.

According to the Mirror Online, if the baby is a girl, "Mary" has the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" are the next two favorites.

If it's a boy, the bookies have "Albert," "Arthur" and "Frederick" as a 3-way tie, with odds of 14-1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familybabyprince williamkate middletonu.s. & worldroyals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
190 North - April 22, 2018
'Roseanne' marathon coming April 24
Watch the new trailer for Disneynature's 'Penguins'
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
Search continues for Ill. man suspected in Tenn. Waffle House shooting
Kris Bryant 'as good as could be expected' after getting hit in helmet
Elderly woman found pushing dead woman around in shopping cart
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Man critically injured in Uptown stabbing, 1 person being questioned
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service
Show More
David Schwimmer to bring anti-sexual harassment PSAs to Chicago
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Art criticized as anti-Muslim removed from Aurora Public Library
'Merit or quota?' Fmr. official questions teen's Harvard acceptance
PHOTOS: Junkyard fire spreads to field, building in Harvey
More News