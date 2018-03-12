  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jay-Z and Beyonce's OTR II Tour will make a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 10.

Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media Monday morning.

The tour, a nod to their last "On the Run" tour, will start in Europe on June 6 in the United Kingdom, and they will return to North America on July 25 in Cleveland.

Other Midwest stops include Minneapolis and Detroit.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19. Pre-sale starts Wednesday for Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers.

For ticket information, visit: livenation.com

For full tour dates and video, visit: http://tidal.com/us

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncesoldier fieldjay zlive musicChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Musician Andrew W.K., legendary 'King of Partying'
Chicago Music Series: Grammy-nominated Brandon Markell Holmes
A talk with the new judges of 'American Idol'
'Black Panther' crosses $1 billion mark
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Show More
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 killed, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos