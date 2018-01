Oprah Winfrey says she's not interested in a 2020 presidential run, according to an interview she gave to InStyle Magazine Oprah said "It's not something that interests me... I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me."Oprah has said in the past she would not run for office, but a lot of people were speculating she would make a run after her impassioned Me Too speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year.