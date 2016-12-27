ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with their young daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. (AP Photo)</span></div>
Carrie Fisher rose to fame starring as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy that began with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977. She went on to publish the novel "Postcards from the Edge" in 1987, as well as the autobiographical book "Wishful Drinking" in 2008, "Shockaholic" in 2011 and her "The Princess Diarist" in 2016.

Fisher suffered cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded at Los Angeles International Airport and Fisher was transported to a nearby hospital.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritystar wars
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
Britney Spears Twitter death hoax appears connected to group OurMine
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress, dies
8 juveniles charged after massive fight at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
Police: Man did heroin, other drugs before Riverside crash
Crews recover body of 2nd Lynwood pond victim
2 girls, 13 and 14, shot in Gresham
Report: 144 Illinois school districts gave bonuses last year
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Show More
NY AG: Trump can't dissolve foundation during investigation
Comedian Ricky Harris from 'Everybody Hates Chris' dies
Police: Mom gave sippy cup of wine to child while driving drunk
Fur coats worth millions stolen from Manhattan store
George Michael's partner says pop star died alone
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
More Photos