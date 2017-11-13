PILLOW TALK

Pillow Talk: My best friend's husband

EMBED </>More Videos

In Monday's Pillow Talk, the WCL co-hosts talked about Lisa from Kankakee's letter about her best friend's husband. (WLS)

Monday's letter came from Lisa in Kankakee.

Lisa wrote: "My best friend's husband recently confessed that he was very interested in me. Their relationship is not the best. She's very unhappy, although she still loves him. I am not interested in him, but should I tell her his confession? I don't want to be the reason for their divorce. I would never feel welcomed in their home again if I told her and she decided to stay with her husband. What's a friend to do?"

Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEPillow Talkrelationships
Load Comments
PILLOW TALK
Pillow Talk: Wedding woes
Pillow Talk: Keep him or dump him
Pillow Talk: Too Tired To Do "It!"
Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep
More Pillow Talk
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
Jeopardy! auditions students in Chicago
Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police investigating surge of carjackings in Chicago
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
2 suburban men charged with North Side armed robberies using app
NFL player kneels after touchdown, mourns loss of newborn son hours earlier
Shoplifter sues Target for $10M, accuses employee of assaulting him
Prosecutors: Man tortured girlfriend's son because he thought child was gay
Another 12 students charged in Penn State hazing death
Car goes over cliff, found 900 ft below next day; 1 killed, 2 injured
Show More
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Illinois educators report shortage of teachers, applicants
Police: Man stole car with woman, 2 kids inside in Wheeling
Woman meets transplant recipient of husband's face for 1st time
2 dead, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Top Video
Former Alderman Bob Fioretti running for Cook County Board President
Hormone therapy safe for menopausal women, doctor says
Best buys according to Chicago Consumers' Checkbook
Family of missing U of I scholar returning to China
More Video