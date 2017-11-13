Pillow Talk: My best friend's husband

Monday's letter came from Lisa in Kankakee.
Lisa wrote: "My best friend's husband recently confessed that he was very interested in me. Their relationship is not the best. She's very unhappy, although she still loves him. I am not interested in him, but should I tell her his confession? I don't want to be the reason for their divorce. I would never feel welcomed in their home again if I told her and she decided to stay with her husband. What's a friend to do?"
Ryan, Val, Ji and Roe Conn weighed in.
