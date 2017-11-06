PILLOW TALK

Pillow Talk: Wedding woes

Pillow Talk. Monday's letter came from Jimmy in Chicago who has "Wedding Woes." WCL co-hosts tried to help him. (WLS)

Monday's letter came from Jimmy in Chicago.

Jimmy in Chicago wrote: "I have been asked to attend my friend's sister's wedding. The problem is that my friend's sister doesn't know that I know the groom. He and I dated for one year and he's bisexual. What do I do?"

Val, Ryan, Roe Conn and Kelsie Huff weighed in.

Do you have your own "Pillow Talk" question? Got a problem we can solve? Need relationship advice? Just click THIS LINK and send it to us. You could win yourself a Coconut Bliss Pillow from our friends at Mattress Firm.
