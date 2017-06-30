Pitbull to perform at Naperville Ribfest

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --Rapper Pitbull will be performing at this year's Naperville Ribfest, the festival announced Tuesday.
Pitbull will be performing at the Navistar Main Stage at Ribfest on July 5.
"It's exciting to look at our lineup and see such amazing talent committed to playing each night of Ribfest," said Joel Carlsen, 2018 Ribfest Chair.
On July 4, Melissa Etheridge and the Stray Cats will be performing, with Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis performing on July 6 and Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band performing on July 7.
Tickets for Pitbull go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 6 at ribfest.com. Tickets for the other artists performing at Ribfest are currently on sale.
For more online ticket and event information, visit www.ribfest.net.
