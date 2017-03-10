Pitchfork Music Festival releases full lineup

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Pitchfork Music Festival announced the full 2017 lineup for the three day festival on Friday. The live music festival will take place July 14 through July 16 in Union Park on Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
The three headlines, LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange were announced earlier this week.
Along with LCD Soundsystem, the opening day of the festival will welcome Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown, Thurston Moore, Vince Staples, Arca, Kamaiyah, Hiss Golden Messenger, Frankie Cosmos, William Tyler, DWN, Priests and Madame Ghandi.
On Saturday, A Tribe Called Quest, PJ Harvey, Angel Olsen, The Feelies, George Clinton, Mitski, Madlib, Arab Strap, S U R V I V E, Francis and the Lights, Weyes Blood, Jeff Rosenstock, Cherry Glazerr, and Vagabon will all perform.
Performing on the last day of the three-day festival will be Solange, Nicolas Jaar, The Avalanches, Ride, American Football, Isaiah Rashad, Hamilton Leithauser, Pinegrove, Jamila Woods, Colin Stetson, Derrick Carter, Joey Purp, NE-HI, and Kilo Kish.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Single day passes are $75, three-day general admission passes are $175 and a special Pitchfork +PLUS three-day pass is available for $365.
Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com for more details and to purchase tickets.