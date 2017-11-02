ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PostModern Jukebox performs on WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting tired of hearing your favorite song overplayed on the radio? PostModern Jukebox might just have the cure! (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Getting tired of hearing your favorite song overplayed on the radio? PostModern Jukebox might just have the cure!

PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres such as swing and jazz. The band has featured over 70 different performers and has toured four continents.

PostModern Jukebox has covered hits like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."

The band stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to perform their rendition of Sia's "Chandelier."

To check out the official Postmodern Jukebox's Youtube page, click here.

Postmodern Jukebox is performing at the Riviera Theater on Saturday, February 3. For tickets, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive music
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss your favorite movies on '25 Days of Christmas'
'Thor: Rangnarok' stars discuss new movie
franklyHANK: Kelly Clarkson, Beyonce, The AMAs, Thor
Kate Flannery stops by WCL to discuss role with Study Abroad Film Festival
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; suspect arrested
Ald. Willie Cochran collapses during budget hearing
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
Woman killed, struck by at least 1 vehicle on South Side
Woman dubbed 'Hot Felon' convicted after arrest for gun in car with baby
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
High-fat Ketogenic diet may help with weight loss
Show More
Cops: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Beloved giraffe 'Mithra' euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
Kidde recalls more than 40M fire extinguishers
Motive unclear after parent killed taking teacher hostage at school
Family of model killed 2 years ago to increase reward for information
More News
Top Video
Doctor shares cheat sheet for getting the best quality sleep
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley talk with ABC 7 ahead of CMA Awards
I-Team: Justice for Diamond Turner
More Video