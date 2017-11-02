PostModern Jukebox performs on WCL

CHICAGO --Getting tired of hearing your favorite song overplayed on the radio? PostModern Jukebox might just have the cure!
PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres such as swing and jazz. The band has featured over 70 different performers and has toured four continents.
PostModern Jukebox has covered hits like Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."
The band stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to perform their rendition of Sia's "Chandelier."
To check out the official Postmodern Jukebox's Youtube page, click here.
Postmodern Jukebox is performing at the Riviera Theater on Saturday, February 3. For tickets, click here.