Priscilla Presley talks 'Elvis & Me'

She was married to one of the most beloved artists in history. Priscilla Presley stopped by to share details on her latest project 'Elvis & Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley."
Priscilla also released a children's book called "Love Me Tender" and narrated the HBO documentary "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" airing April 14.
Elvis & Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, is a moderated conversation with Priscilla about her life, some of which includes her time with Elvis. Having heard so many inaccuracies about her life, she felt this live format was an opportunity for her to tell her truth and dispel the myths and rumors that have been put out there over the years. Audience members who attend the show also have an opportunity to ask her questions.
Priscilla Presley has many stories to tell. She reveals them and more in Elvis and Me, an intimate presentation that gives fans a rare look into her life with the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Go behind the scenes and learn about:
- Their courtship when she was barely a teenager.
- Their marriage and life behind the gates of Graceland.
- How she raised their daughter Lisa Marie in the age of tabloid news.
- How she coped with Elvis' passing over 40 years ago.
She'll share personal photos, touching home movies and film clips that will entertain, intrigue and surprise. Plus, she'll hold a Q&A session diehard fans won't want to miss.
She'll also reveal stories about her own successes - starring on TV's Dallas, reprising her role on the Naked Gun movies and guest appearances on Melrose Place and Spin City. Plus, she'll talk about being co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that turned Graceland into one of the country's top tourist attractions
Friday, February 2, 2018 8:00 PM at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.
Ticket info: http://geneseetheatre.box-officetickets.com/E/e-2525042/v-3621
