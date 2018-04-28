R Kelly dropped from 'Love Jam' concert at UIC Pavilion

Chicago R&B singer R Kelly won't be performing next weekend at the "Love Jam" concert at UIC Pavilion, according to Ticketmaster.com.
Kelly was dropped from the lineup after protests over his history of alleged sexual misconduct.
A note on the Ticketmaster website reads: "R. Kelly is no longer performing." No other information was provided.
A Kelly representative told the Chicago Tribune: "We have received no official notice of any changes in plans for the May 5 concert, and R. Kelly has been looking forward to performing for his fans in his hometown."
A letter to the Michael Amiridis, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Chicago, circulated earlier this week asking the university to cancel the concert.
"To host the concert at UIC is to condone the harm that he has done to African American women and girls, create a hostile work environment for Black women who work, study and live at UIC, and promotes rape culture," the letter read.
The "Love Jam" concert on May 5 will feature Xscap3, K. Michelle and Lyfe Jennings.
