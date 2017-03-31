Rachel Dratch returns to Chicago roots

Funny lady Rachel Dratch is in town this weekend to perform at the Improv Festival.ABC 7's Janet Davies talked to her about how key Second City and Chicago were in launching her career.Rachel Dratch is back home at Second City talking to students at the new Harold Ramis Film School. They're getting serious about comedy, just like she did over 20 years ago."You hear how hard it is to break in and it is, and it takes a long time, but most everyone that I know who was here with me is either writing or acting or doing something funny," said Rachel Dratch.Dratch and Tina Fey shared the Second City stage in a treasured era."When I come back, I just remember all the fun people you're hanging out with, the funniest people on stage and off," said Dratch.Saturday Night Live brought the actress fame and success."SNL was the dream job. When I got that call it was like backflips, even when I was on SNL, I still had those 'pinch me' moments, oh my God, U2 is playing. It's such a surreal job," said Dratch.Dratch is now lending her voice to the animated creature in the new ABC comedy "Imaginary Mary."The actress performs at the Improv Festival this weekend. She's hoping those skills kick right back in!"It's a great way of getting out of your head. There's something very Zen about it because you have to be in the moment to be good at it," said Dratch.Dratch knows Chicago helped give her a life of laughter."I love coming back here, it's like going through a time machine for me, it was such a fun time in my life," said Dratch.Rachel Dratch will perform at Stage 773 at 1225 West Belmont Avenue on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. She will also be a guest on the Improv Nerd Show on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Second City at 1616 North Wells Street.