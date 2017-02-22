'Rain structure' set up to keep celebs dry during Oscars red carpet

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway to keep the big stars dry for the important event.
On Wednesday, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the red carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.
The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.
