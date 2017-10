A few do-gooders filled River North with random acts of kindness this weekend.They were doing their best "Kevin" impersonations ahead of the ABC show, "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World."They shared hope and goodness by disposing of garbage, helped carry shopping bags, brushed horses and opened doors.They also handed out gift cards challenging everyone to pay-it-forward."Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC7.