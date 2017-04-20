  • BREAKING NEWS Paris police: 1 police officer killed along with attacker in shooting on Champs-Elysees
"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant talks new season

From Bravo's "The Real Housewives" franchise, comes "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Now in its second season, the reality TV star, Gizelle Bryant, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the hit show. (WLS)

From Bravo's "The Real Housewives" franchise, comes "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Now in its second season, the reality TV star, Gizelle Bryant, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the hit show.

Bryant shares some inside secrets about the newest housewife, Monique Samuels.

Bryant shares some inside secrets about the newest housewife, Monique Samuels.

Watch "The Real Housewives of Potomac" on Sunday nights on Bravo. For more information, please visit bravotv.com/the-real-housewives-of-potomac.
