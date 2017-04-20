"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant talks new season

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1896477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

From Bravo's "The Real Housewives" franchise, comes "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Now in its second season, the reality TV star, Gizelle Bryant, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about the hit show. (WLS)