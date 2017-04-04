Remembering Roger Ebert: Film critic honored at Chicago Theatre

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert died four years ago. He was remembered Tuesday morning with a tribute honoring his legacy and one of his favorite principles: empathy.Ebert's wife, Chaz, area filmmakers and friends gathered at the Chicago Theatre near the Ebert star plaque, right under the marquee.The Ebert Foundation plans to award $1,000 grants to 21 Chicago organizations whose efforts he believed in."Roger was often quoted as saying movies are machines that generate empathy," Chaz Ebert said in a release. "He especially took note of those films in which hope and human action, as opposed to focusing on destruction and inaction, were the key takeaways. Four years after my beloved's transition, I want to recognize not only his life and legacy but people who inspire hope and empathy in others, because their actions ignite important conversations that can improve people's lives."