Richard Roeper talks new movies, plus Chicago Comedy Fest

It's Friday and that means new movies are hitting theaters. Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us if we should spend or save at the box office. Plus information about the Chicago Comedy Film Festival!
Daddy's Home 2 - Save
Watch trailer here.
Murder on the Orient Express - Save
Watch trailer here.
Last Flag Flying - Spend
Watch trailer here.
The Chicago Comedy Film Festival is an international, juried festival in its seventh year that screens features, shorts, web series and more. Well known faces to emerging talent will grace the screen. During the three day event the festival has over 175 entertainment professionals from London, New York, Los Angeles and of course, Chicagoland in attendance. The festival is at the New 400 Theater in Rogers Park, November 10-11.
For more information and tickets go to www.Chicagocomedyfilmfestival.com
