The first wave of Chicago's Riot Fest 2017 lineup was announced Wednesday.Some of the performers include Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Wu-Tang Clan, New Order, Paramore, M.I.A., Prophets of Rage, The Lawrence Arms and Bad Brains. CLICK HERE to see the list.The music festival will be held at Douglas Park from Sept. 15-17. Tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.