Riot Fest 2018 lineup announced

Singer-songwriter Beck performs at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The first wave of Chicago's Riot Fest 2018 lineup was announced Wednesday.

Blink-182 and Beck are slated as headliners, with a third headliner to be announced in the future.

Other notable acts include Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Incubus, Interpol, Blondie, Alkaline Trio, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Liz Phair, Gary Numan, and more.

The music festival will be held at Douglas Park from Sept. 14-16.
CLICK HERE for more information on Riot Fest 2018.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for Riot Fest 2018.

