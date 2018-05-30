Riot Fest 2018 lineup announced

The Riot Fest first wave lineup is here. September 14, 15, & 16 at Douglas Park, Chicago. Tickets ON SALE NOW. https://t.co/kycCcbzcsd pic.twitter.com/IU3g5SUKK2 — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 31, 2018

The first wave of Chicago's Riot Fest 2018 lineup was announced Wednesday.Blink-182 and Beck are slated as headliners, with a third headliner to be announced in the future.Other notable acts include Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Incubus, Interpol, Blondie, Alkaline Trio, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Liz Phair, Gary Numan, and more.The music festival will be held at Douglas Park from Sept. 14-16.for more information on Riot Fest 2018.to purchase tickets for Riot Fest 2018.