Riverdance comes to Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --The international sensation Riverdance is on its 20th Anniversary tour in the United States. Featuring fast feet Irish dance and music, Riverdance has entertained more than 25 million people worldwide. Audiences in Aurora can enjoy the incredible stage show March 31-April 2, 2017 at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets start at just $40. The Riverdance Irish Dance Troupe are worldclass Irish dancers. They hail mostly from Ireland, but also from Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia. Dancers Jason O'Neill and Gianna Petracic visited ABC 7 to show off some of their moves and teach a few steps.
Event: Riverdance: 20 Years
Date: April 1 & 2
Hours: Sat. 3 & 8 p.m.; Sun. 1 & 5:30 p.m.
Address: Paramount Theatre 23 E. Galena Blvd. Aurora, Ill.
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $40 & $60
ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666 or in person at the Paramount box office
Links: http://www.ParamountAurora.com, http://riverdance.com/usa/