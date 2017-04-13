ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rolling Stones' 'Exhibitionism' opens at Navy Pier Saturday

The Rolling Stones' "Exhibitionism" opens at Navy Pier on Saturday.

The Rolling Stones' "Exhibitionism" opens Saturday at Navy Pier.

ABC7 Eyewitness News got a sneak peek of the event, which chronicles more than half a century of what many consider the greatest rock and roll band ever.

The exhibit includes more than 500 images, iconic treasures and artifacts, including Keith Richards' diary, artwork by Andy Warhol, instruments, stage costumes and more.

There's also a replica of a shabby flat the band shared in their lean days, complete with dirty dishes and dirty laundry.

The work of legendary Chicago rock star photographer Paul Natkin is part of the exhibit. He joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about the time he spent with The Rolling Stones.

The work of legendary Chicago rock star photographer Paul Natkin is part of the exhibit.


"Exhibitionism" runs through July 30. Tickets are available at stonesexhibitionism.com.

Tickets are priced at $35 plus tax for adults, $22 plus tax for children age 6-17 and $27 plus tax for students, seniors and those in the military.
