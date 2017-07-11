'Rookie of the Year' actor Thomas Ian Nicholas talks Wrigley screening

Actor and musician Thomas Ian Nicholas stopped by Windy City LIVE to talk about his appearance at this year's Wizard World Comic Con and a screening of his 1993 film "Rookie of the Year" at the new "Park at Wrigley" outside Wrigley Field.
You may also know Thomas from his time playing Kevin Myers in the "American Pie" film franchise.
For more information on Wizard World Comic Con, visit: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago
For more information on Thomas Ian Nicholas, visit: www.thomasiannicholas.com
