WINDY CITY LIVE

'Rookie of the Year' actor Thomas Ian Nicholas talks Wrigley screening

EMBED </>More Videos

"Rookie of the Year" actor Thomas Ian Nicholas on Windy City Live on July 11, 2017. (WLS)

Actor and musician Thomas Ian Nicholas stopped by Windy City LIVE to talk about his appearance at this year's Wizard World Comic Con and a screening of his 1993 film "Rookie of the Year" at the new "Park at Wrigley" outside Wrigley Field.

You may also know Thomas from his time playing Kevin Myers in the "American Pie" film franchise.

For more information on Wizard World Comic Con, visit: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago

For more information on Thomas Ian Nicholas, visit: www.thomasiannicholas.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVEwrigley fieldactor
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Raging Waves offers summer fun for the family
CATA/USO of Illinois BBQ For The Troops 2017
Pillow Talk: His best friend's sister
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Pillow Talk: His best friend's sister
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Rob Kardashian
Jenners respond to copyright lawsuit: Only 2 Tupac t-shirts sold
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man shot in Pace van was murdered for cell phone, police say
Mother gets probation in death of newborn thrown from 8th floor
Police: Woman sets man on fire, douses flames with pee
Fishing boy reels in 25-year-old purse out of lake
Campaign committee formed for 'The Rock'
Beachgoers form 80-person chain to rescue family in water
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Show More
Bobblehead of Cubs manager Joe Maddon unveiled in limited edition
Woman shot to death while sleeping in Washington Park
Offered Russian aid to 'incriminate Hillary,' Donald Trump Jr. wrote 'I love it'
'American Idol' alum allegedly punched bouncer at Palatine bar
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman shot to death while sleeping in Washington Park
Man shot in Pace van was murdered for cell phone, police say
Woman sexually assaulted, left unconscious in Lawndale
More Video