Roz Varon's Weekender Report

Roz Varon's guide to things to do over the holiday weekend!Surround yourself with more than 50 trees, decorated to represent holiday traditions from around the world at the Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light. The exhibit runs all the way through January 8, but the museum is closed Sunday, Christmas Day.This year's production of the "A Christmas Carol" at the Goodman Theatre is exceptional, and you'll still have time to see it after Christmas; it runs through December 31.It's your last chance to see the world premiere of "Miss Bennet: Christmas" at Pemberley at the Northlight Theatre in Skokie. This charming sequel to pride and prejudice picks up twop years after Jane Austen's tale ended. It runs through Saturday.Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza, is open for your last minute holiday shopping pleasure Friday until 9 p.m. and Saturday, Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Christmas Eve is also the first night of Hanukkah! With that in mind, comedian and Chicago native Joel Chasnoff brings his holiday comedy show "Christmas Eve for the Jews" to City Winery Saturday night at 8 p.m. The show also features John Roy and Aaron Freeman.And if you're planning ahead for New Year's Eve, you can party like it's 1899 with the Salute to Vienna New Year's concert at Orchestra Hall next Saturday, December 31 at 2:30 p.m.! This fun, festive concert celebrates a long-standing Viennese tradition.It's a fun way to see city, while it's still decorated for the holidays! The Absolutely Chicago Segway Tours along the lakefront and Museum Campus resume on December 26. The two-hour holiday lights tour continues Monday through Wednesday.Celebrate Christmas Eve and the first night of Hanukkah at the Matzo Bash, at Sound-Bar in River North. Enjoy two levels of schmoozing and dancing starting at 9:00 Saturday.Saturday is your last opportunity to enjoy the Rosenkranz Mysteries at the Royal George Theatre. Illusionist Ricardo Rosenkranz wows you with his mysterious magic. Performances are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.For family fun, go on a magical journey under the sea at the Paramount Theatre's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. It runs through January 8.You may remember this one from the news - now it's a musical! Tonya and Nancy: The Rock Opera is a dark musical comedy based on the infamous 1990's Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan ice skating scandal. It's at Theater Wit through December 30.The Porchlight Music Theatre's production of In The Heights ends its final extension on December 31 at Stage 773 with a New Year's Eve celebration with the cast.