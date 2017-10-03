ABC PREMIERES

"Scandal" stars talk about the final season

"Scandal" stars Katie Lowes and Darby Stanchfield talk about their show's final season. And, how is the cast feeling as they film the final season of the ABC show? (ABC)

In the seventh and final season, Quinn (Katie Lowes) also has a new role - as Charlie's (new series regular George Newbern) bride-to-be. The character, like Lowes, is pregnant and about to add "mother" to her résumé alongside her role as the new head of Olivia Pope & Associates.

Abby (Darby Stanchfield) has a new ( role, too: As Quinn's right-hand at OPA after leaving the White House with Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). Stanchfield will also direct the series finale.

Scandal will premiere for the last time, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
