ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Al Jarreau retires from touring, cancels Waukegan show

Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Singer Al Jarreau was hospitalized in Los Angeles due to exhaustion, forcing him to retire from touring and cancel an upcoming show in Waukegan, according to a statement on his website.

" The medical team has instructed that he cannot perform any of his remaining 2017 concert dates. Therefore, with complete sorrow, Al Jarreau must retire from touring," said a statement that was also tweeted from his account.

Jarreau was scheduled to perform Feb. 24 at the Genesee Theatre in north suburban Waukegan.

The theater said that refunds are available from where fans purchased their tickets.

Contact the theater at 847-263-6300 or Tickets@GeneseeTheatre.com.

For updates about Jarreau's health, visit: www.aljarreau.com.
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldlive musicWaukegan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Fashion illustrations from the Oscar Nominee Luncheon
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga slept inside this Houston estate
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family outraged by video of CPS student choked out in class
Man fatally stabbed near Union Station Metra tracks
Chris Kennedy running for Illinois governor
3 arrested in Elmwood Park, school lockdown lifted
Indiana man gets 13 years for posing as Chicago psychiatrist
Six Flags America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers
After awful season, Bears ticket prices increase
Show More
Man charged with hate crime vandalism of Loop synagogue
Republicans lodge ethics complaint over CPS letter
Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general
Flights canceled ahead of snow storm in Northeast US
Man gets life for fatally shooting Gary police officer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
More Photos