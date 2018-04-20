Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'I Feel Pretty,' 'Kodachrome'

Our film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.
"I Feel Pretty - SPEND
Amy Schumer stars as a woman who struggles with insecurity and lacks self-confidence. Everything changes when she wakes from a fall believing she is the most beautiful woman in the world.
Watch the trailer HERE.
"Kodachrome" - SPEND
Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis star in the Netflix movie about a son and his estranged father setting out on a road trip to fulfil the dad's last dying wish.
Watch the trailer HERE.
