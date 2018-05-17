ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spend or Save: Film Critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies

Richard Roeper tells you whether to spend or save on new movies this weekend. (WLS)

New movies are hitting theaters this weekend, and film critic Richard Roeper filled us in on whether to send or save at the box office.

"Deadpool 2" - SPEND

Ryan Reynolds stars in the sequel to one of the most successful action movies of all time.

"Book Club" - SAVE
"Book Club" is a romantic comedy about 4 lifelong friends who have their lives changed forever after reading '50 Shades of Grey' in their monthly book club.

"Fahrenheit 451" - SPEND

Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon play firemen in the distant future who must burn all the books in the country.

"Dark Crimes" - SAVE
Jim Carey plays a polish police detective investigating a brutal sex-crime murder.

