WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: Film Critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies

It's the weekend, which means new movies are hitting theaters.


Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to help you decide whether to spend or save at the box office on "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," "Izzy Gets the F--- Across Town," "The Bill Murray Stories,"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVERoeper's Reviewsmovies
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spend or Save: 'The Incredibles 2,' 'Tag,' 'SuperFly'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dee Sandrick
Find the latest summer fashion at Goodwill
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
Who killed XXXTentacion? Suspect arrested in rapper's shooting death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Supreme Court rules cellphone-tracking records require warrant
Jackie Wilson, convicted in murder of 2 cops, to be released
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday
Transgender track star teens cause controversy in Connecticut
Show More
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
$1 home for sale in Texas, with a catch
Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says
More News