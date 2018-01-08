BEVERLY HILLS, California --Sterling K. Brown and Aziz Ansari not only took home Golden Globes on Sunday night, they made history.
Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson in This Is Us, won Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, the first black actor to win that honor at the Golden Globes. Ansari, who created and stars in Master of None, won the Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy. He was the first Asian American to do so, according to Twitter Moments.
Thank you! #ThisIsUs #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Aq8ATN3gcq— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 8, 2018
"Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," Brown told the show's creator during his acceptance speech. "What I appreciate so much about this is that I'm being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me."
During his speech, Ansari said he was genuinely surprised to win and then proceeded to thank everyone he could think of.
"The only reason my acting is good in that show is because of everyone else who holds me up the whole time," he said. "I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate in Season 2."