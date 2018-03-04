  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
OSCARS

The Tiffany Haddish-Maya Rudolph Oscars moment that everybody's talking about

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph poked fun at the #OscarsSoWhite before presenting awards at the Oscars. (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. ® 2018)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
At the conclusion of an awards season that took on a more serious tone amid calls for equality and diversity championed by the Time's Up movement and others, two of comedy's sweethearts turned it all on its head.

After Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish walked out onto the Oscars stage, high-heels in hand ("We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt," Haddish quipped), they poked lighthearted fun at #OscarsSoWhite, 2015's social media campaign calling for more diversity in the film industry after years of overwhelmingly white nominees and winners.

"When we came out together, we knew some of you were thinking, 'Are the Oscars too black now?'" Haddish asked to laughs.

"We just want to say don't worry, there are so many more white people to come," Rudolph answered.

"So many. We just came from backstage, and there are tons of them back there," Haddish said. "Not just movie stars, there are white people walking around with headsets, white people with clipboards. I'm personally not a fan of white people with clipboards because I'm always wondering what they're writing down about me."

The two continued to poke fun at the complicated state of race relations in the United States before presenting two awards.

The pair's banter proved popular on Twitter, where celebrities and fans alike called for more Haddish-Rudolph collaborations.

Singer Katy Perry was tweeted the hashtag #RudolphHaddish2020 in an apparent call for a joint ticket in the next presidential election, while others called for the dynamic duo to host the Oscars next year or star in their own film.

