WINDY CITY LIVE

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik perform

The Ides of March perform "I Believe in Christmas." (WLS)

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik performed one of their classic holiday tunes for the audience full of Chicago Heroes.

Catch The Ides of March on Saturday, December 16th at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. For tickets, please go here: http://www.arcadalive.com/event/ides-of-march/

You can also see The Ides of March perform live on Saturday, December 30th at the Hoosier Theatre in Whiting, Indiana. For tickets, please go here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tomfoolery-show-the-ides-of-march-featuring-jim-peterik-tickets-39263544318
