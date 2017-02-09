The Nth Power performs on WCL

WINDY CITY LIVE

The Nth Power stopped by Windy City Live to perform "Only Love." (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The Nth Power stopped by Windy City Live to perform "Only Love." For more on the band head to their website.

SEE THE NTH POWER LIVE IN CHICAGO

WHEN: February 9, 2017 | 9 p.m.
WHERE: Martyrs'
TICKETS: martyrslive.com
