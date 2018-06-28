ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer for its 25th anniversary

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot (KTRK)

Heroes get remembered but legends never die, and films like The Sandlot never get old.

It's been two and a half decades since Scotty, Benny the Jet, Ham, Squints and their baseball-loving buddies faced off with The Beast. In honor of the anniversary, the classic family comedy is returning to theaters this summer.

Fathom Events will be showing the film in select theaters across the country on July 22 and July 24.

The screening will include a sneak peek of a documentary about the making of The Sandlot.
