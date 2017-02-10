The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and if you still need a gift idea for the man in your life, Windy City Live has you covered. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by to share Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.- update clothing with accessories.Cost: $33.99- oils and serums to help maintain and grow in spotty patches on beard.Cost: $14.99- lotion for face and bodyCost: under $7- online shopping service of over 140 stores with unlimited free 2 day shippingCost: $79 yearly membership- high end shoes at affordable cost.Use promo code TV for a free 3-pack of socks.- Pinot Noir for romantic dinner.Cost: $10.99- Use it as a tool or in the kitchen!Cost: $34.99