VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day gift ideas for men

EMBED </>More News Videos

The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and if you still need a gift idea for the man in your life, Windy City Live has you covered. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and if you still need a gift idea for the man in your life, Windy City Live has you covered. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by to share Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.

The Styled Man Box - update clothing with accessories.
Cost: $33.99

Beard Guys - oils and serums to help maintain and grow in spotty patches on beard.
Cost: $14.99

Udderly Smooth - lotion for face and body
Cost: under $7

Shop Runner - online shopping service of over 140 stores with unlimited free 2 day shipping
Cost: $79 yearly membership
www.shoprunner.com

New Republic Man Shoes - high end shoes at affordable cost.
Use promo code TV for a free 3-pack of socks.
www.newrepublicman.com

Mark West Wines - Pinot Noir for romantic dinner.
Cost: $10.99

Bernzomatic TS4000 Blowtorch - Use it as a tool or in the kitchen!
Cost: $34.99
Related Topics:
entertainmentvalentine's dayWindy City LIVEChicago
Load Comments
VALENTINE'S DAY
Chicago named 3rd best city to find menage-a-trois
Loved ones read handwritten letters to each other
Sexy Valentine's Day looks for all sizes with Tamika Maria Price
Diamond buying guide in time for Valentine's Day
More valentine's day
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 Minute Warning: Christina Milian
Auto Show preview with Jim Rose
Chicago International Salsa Congress coming to Rosemont
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in dies at 51
Walmart builds new high-tech store with no checkouts
Show More
Teacher creates special chairs to help students with sensory issues
Two coyotes attack dog in backyard of Riverside home
Truck carrying 24K pounds of cereal destroyed by fire on I-65
Girl Scout, mom robbed at gunpoint selling cookies, police make it right
Man and his brother sexually assaulted same 3 children, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Lakeview bakery sources ingredients from France
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
France thwarts 'imminent attack;' 4 arrested, including 16-year-old girl
More Video