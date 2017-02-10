CHICAGO --The countdown to Valentine's Day is on, and if you still need a gift idea for the man in your life, Windy City Live has you covered. Lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by to share Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.
The Styled Man Box - update clothing with accessories.
Cost: $33.99
Beard Guys - oils and serums to help maintain and grow in spotty patches on beard.
Cost: $14.99
Udderly Smooth - lotion for face and body
Cost: under $7
Shop Runner - online shopping service of over 140 stores with unlimited free 2 day shipping
Cost: $79 yearly membership
www.shoprunner.com
New Republic Man Shoes - high end shoes at affordable cost.
Use promo code TV for a free 3-pack of socks.
www.newrepublicman.com
Mark West Wines - Pinot Noir for romantic dinner.
Cost: $10.99
Bernzomatic TS4000 Blowtorch - Use it as a tool or in the kitchen!
Cost: $34.99