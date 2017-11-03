'Veronica Mars' actor Brad Bufanda dies at 34

Actor Brad Bufanda, best known for his role in the series "Veronica Mars," jumped to his death from a Los Angeles building this week, coroner officials confirmed Friday.The 34-year-old actor was found in the 300 block of S. Fuller Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.Bufanda jumped from the 13th floor of a building and, according to an autopsy, he suffered traumatic injuries.His death has been ruled a suicide.Bufanda played Felix Toombs in seasons 1 and 2 of "Veronica Mars," and appeared on other shows such as "Days of our Lives," "Malcolm in the Middle" and "CSI: Miami."