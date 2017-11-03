RAVINIA

Visually impaired teen pianist plays Ravinia

Riffing on the piano, Matthew Whitaker feels the music. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --
Riffing on the piano, Matthew Whitaker feels the music.

He plays a mean melody- even has perfect pitch.

"C sharp," he pointed out after stroking a piano key.

16-year-old Matthew Whitaker does all of this without seeing many of the keys beneath his fingertips.

He's visually impaired to the point that he can only see bright light and silhouettes.

But that hasn't stopped him from becoming an accomplished musician-on the piano, organ and drums. He's earned Yamaha and Hammond endorsements before graduating high school.

He's good that he's been compared to Stevie Wonder and had the chance to open for the legendary musician.

"It's an honor to be compared to Stevie and I do play Stevie songs, but there's really only one Stevie," said Whitaker.

There's also just one Matthew Whitaker. He's a composer too with an album, "Outta the Box," on sale now.

If he doesn't know someone else's song, just play him a quick sample and he'll have it down. I introduced him to Billy Joel's Prelude/Angry Young Man and he played it back almost perfectly after listening for mere seconds.

This all began at age three when Whitaker's grandfather gifted him a keyboard.

"It's a lot to get used to at first, but once you get used to it you get pretty good."

He's better than good, with fingers gliding over the keys. He can seamlessly drift from swingin' jazz to classical music. His feet tap along-kept warm by socks covered in treble clefs and time signature markings.

Whittaker's showcased his talent on some of the world's biggest stages-like Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater in New York City as well as venues in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Friday, Whitaker performed at the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Winnetka.

"Some of us have visible disabilities and others don't. I think he's an inspiration to anybody to realize that they should live their passion if they can," remarked Colleen Wunderlich, director at Hadley's Forsythe Center for Entrepreneurship, who attended the concert.

"Whatever you want to do, just start out small and build it up," advised Whitaker.

The Matthew Whitaker Trio performs Saturday night at Ravinia.
