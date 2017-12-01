WINDY CITY LIVE

Walt Willey talks 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Soap opera icon Walt Willey stopped by to tell us about his latest project, "It's a Wonderful Life." (WLS)

Soap opera icon Walt Willey stopped by to tell us about his latest project, "It's a Wonderful Life." Plus, his daughter Merit and son Chance, who plays George Bailey in the play, joined him in our studio.

"It's A Wonderful Life" runs December 6-10 at the 807 Building Performance Space, 807 LaSalle Street, Ottawa, IL.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and on sale now through the Ottawa Visitors Center at 815-434-2737 and online at waltwilleyworld.com.
