SUMMER FUN

WATCH: Pedal along the Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Cycleboats offers a new way to see the Chicago River and its architecture. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cycleboats offers a new way to see the Chicago River and its architecture: with visitors pedaling together to power their ride. Passengers sit on bicycle seats and continuously "bike," in turn driving a large paddle wheel that pushes the boat along.

Chicago Cycleboats opens Thursday and will offer daily tours throughout the summer, with special added tours during evening fireworks displays. Company president Ron Silvia said the cruises run 90 minutes, starting along the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Wells streets, going out to the locks and then down part of the river's south branch.

"It's fun and active and social," he added.

The boat can be rented out for private event, holding up to 16 people or guests can sign up for public tours (14 can be on board then); both adult crowds and families are welcome. 10 people can pedal at a time while the others enjoy the view.

The boat is BYOB, with coolers built in for those hot summer days. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks on board too and can make use of Bluetooth speakers.

Adult tickets start at $45.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchicago riverchicago riverwalksummersummer funChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUMMER FUN
Buckingham Fountain turned on; sign that summer is near
Buckingham Fountain pumps up for summer
Toys to get kids playing outside this summer
Get creative with picnics to save calories
More summer fun
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Royal wedding: Windsor preparing for massive influx of visitors
2 Minute Warning: Mick Foley
Chicago Riverwalk kicks off summer season with weekend events
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former Dixon HS student charged in exchange of gunfire with school resource officer, police say
CPD officer admits to soliciting sex from 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods
Year after suburban hospital attack, state aims at protection
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Hobart woman suspected of being serial killer gets 65 years for husband's murder
Show More
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Ag teacher allegedly drowns raccoons
Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan
Car runs into house in Elk Grove Village
BBB warns about diabetes test strip buy-back scam
Rauner under pressure to support Equal Rights Amendment
More News